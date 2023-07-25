Kirk, Spock, Kira and Voyager in New Comics

Kirk, Spock, Kira and the U.S.S. Voyager will all be back in action in January, when IDW Publishing releases their latest Star Trek comic-book adventures. StarTrek.com is pleased to share details and reveal our exclusive First Look at art from the titles.

Star Trek: Boldly Go #4 is written by Mike Johnson and features art by Tony Shasteen, with George Caltsoudas providing the cover. Set after the events of Star Trek Beyond, Spock is gone, taken by an enemy unlike any Captain Kirk and his crew have faced before. War with the Romulan Empire is imminent. In the face of the ultimate no-win scenario, will the Federation survive? Boldly Go #4 runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a subscription variant featuring a Shasteen cover and also a variant cover by Marc Laming.

Next there's Star Trek: Waypoint #3 (of 6), written by Cecil Castellucci and Mairghread Scott, with Megan Levens, Corin Howell handling the art and Daniel Warren Johnson having the cover honors. Star Trek: Deep Space Nineand Star Trek: Voyager return to comics with Waypoint, as Castellucci’s “Mother’s Walk” finds Major Kira confronting how she can perform a mandatory, ancient Bajoran pilgrimage when so many family members, needed for the rite, are dead. Who can she turn to? And in Scott’s “The Wildman Maneuver,” an unlikely member of the Voyager crew “saves” the ship! Waypoint #3 runs 32 pages and will be priced at $3.99. Variant covers will include a photo cover and a subscription cover by David Messina.

And then there's Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2 #2 (of 6), written by Mike Johnson, with Angel Hernandez tackling the art and cover. Stranger Worlds find the surviving heroes of the Lantern Corps with their power rings running low and no power batteries left to recharge them. They join with Starfleet in the ultimate battle with Sinestro and the resurgent Klingons... until the arrival of an unexpected visitor from the Lanterns' past changes the game entirely. Vol. 2 #2 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Be sure to look for Artist’s Edition Variant with a cover by Angel Hernandez, as well as another variant cover by Jen Bartel.

For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.