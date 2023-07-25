Kirk, Spock Beaming ReAction Figures Coming Soon

We have to say, we've not seen anything quite like these before. Entertainment Earth has just unveiled new TOS action figures -- or, more specifically, ReAction Figures -- that capture popular characters in mid-beaming up or transporting down. The poseable 3/4-inch Captain Kirk and Spock figures fade from matter to glittery energy as if they were going through a Starfleet transporter.

Available later this month, the figures will sell for $12.99 each. Visit HERE to pre-order the Spock figure and HERE for the Kirk figure.

---

