    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 27, 2015

    Kirk, Spock Beaming ReAction Figures Coming Soon

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    We have to say, we've not seen anything quite like these before. Entertainment Earth has just unveiled new TOS action figures -- or, more specifically, ReAction Figures -- that capture popular characters in mid-beaming up or transporting down. The poseable 3/4-inch Captain Kirk and Spock figures fade from matter to glittery energy as if they were going through a Starfleet transporter.

    Available later this month, the figures will sell for $12.99 each. Visit HERE to pre-order the Spock figure and HERE for the Kirk figure.

