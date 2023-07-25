Published Aug 27, 2015
Kirk, Spock Beaming ReAction Figures Coming Soon
Kirk, Spock Beaming ReAction Figures Coming Soon
We have to say, we've not seen anything quite like these before. Entertainment Earth has just unveiled new TOS action figures -- or, more specifically, ReAction Figures -- that capture popular characters in mid-beaming up or transporting down. The poseable 3/4-inch Captain Kirk and Spock figures fade from matter to glittery energy as if they were going through a Starfleet transporter.
Available later this month, the figures will sell for $12.99 each. Visit HERE to pre-order the Spock figure and HERE for the Kirk figure.
---
Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com and via our social media sites.