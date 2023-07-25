Kirk & Sisko Team Up In IDW'S Latest Comics, Out Wednesday

Star Trek #39 is the penultimate chapter of "The Q Gambit," and in it Kirk and Sisko team up to battle the Dominon. Meanwhile, Spock races the clock to pry the Enterprise and her crew from the clutches of Dukat. And our old friend Q is up to no good. Star Trek #39 is written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci, and features art and a cover by Tony Shasteen. It runs 32 pages and costs $3.99.