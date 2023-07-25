Published Dec 13, 2014
Kirk & Sisko Team Up In IDW'S Latest Comics, Out Wednesday
Kirk and Sisko join forces. And the characters from the current movie timeline trek into re-imagined stories from Star Trek: The Original Series, and new stories, too. Those are among the exciting happenings in Star Trek #39 and Star Trek: New Adventures, Vol. 1, the latest Star Trek comic books from IDW Publishing, both available on Wednesday.
Star Trek #39 is the penultimate chapter of "The Q Gambit," and in it Kirk and Sisko team up to battle the Dominon. Meanwhile, Spock races the clock to pry the Enterprise and her crew from the clutches of Dukat. And our old friend Q is up to no good. Star Trek #39 is written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci, and features art and a cover by Tony Shasteen. It runs 32 pages and costs $3.99.