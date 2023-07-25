Published Sep 13, 2014
Kirk, Sisko and Spock vs. Dukat In IDW's "The Q Gambit" Finale
The end is nigh. IDW Publishing’s epic “The Q Gambit” saga will conclude in December with Star Trek #40, written by Mike Johnson and overseen by Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer and co-producer Roberto Orci, with art and cover by Tony Shasteen. Here’s the synopsis, direct from IDW: “The fate of the past, present and future are at stake as Kirk, Sisko and Spock face off with the mad Cardassian Dukat... and discover the secret behind Q's machinations in their timeline.”
Star Trek #40 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Subscribers should be on the lookout for a variant with a Quark photo cover. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's Star Trek comic books.