Kirk, Sisko and Spock vs. Dukat In IDW's "The Q Gambit" Finale

The end is nigh. IDW Publishing’s epic “The Q Gambit” saga will conclude in December with Star Trek #40, written by Mike Johnson and overseen by Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer and co-producer Roberto Orci, with art and cover by Tony Shasteen. Here’s the synopsis, direct from IDW: “The fate of the past, present and future are at stake as Kirk, Sisko and Spock face off with the mad Cardassian Dukat... and discover the secret behind Q's machinations in their timeline.”