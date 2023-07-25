Kirk, Scotty & Uhura Ready for Kitchen Duty

We'd love to be objective about the latest Star Trek products from Westland, but the truth is there's going to be a battle here at the office if any samples come our way. We're not sure which one of the four just-introduced items is the coolest: the magnetic Command Insignia Salt and Pepper Shakers, the Kirk Cookie Jar, the Scotty Mug or the Uhura Mug. (Editor's note: I've got dibs on the salt and pepper shakers!, But I digress).

The Command Insignia Salt and Pepper Shakers connect to form the insignia and they stand 4.25" tall, while the Scotty Mug is blue with a yellow Star Trek insignia handle, and it holds 16 ounces and measures 4" high. The Uhura Mug is red with a yellow Star Trek insignia handle, and it also holds 16 ounces and measures 4" high. Finally, the Kirk Cookie Jar is 10 inches tall.

All of the products are available at the Star Trek Store, with the salt and pepper shakers priced at $14.99, the mugs at $14.99 each and the cookie jar at $49.99.