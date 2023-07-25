Kirk, Picard, Sarek & More In Action in Upcoming Trek Novels

Star Trek: The Original Series -- Legacies: Book 3: Purgatory's Key will be Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books' Star Trek novel for September, while Star Trek: Prey, Book One: Hell's Heart will follow in October, and StarTrek.com has First Looks at their respective cover.

Purgatory's Key is written by longtime pals and occasional co-writers Dayton Ward and Kevin Dilmore. Here's the synopsis of Purgatory's Key, direct from the publisher:Eighteen years ago, the Starship Enterprise thwarted an alien invasion from another universe, and Captain Robert April took possession of the interdimensional transfer device that made it possible. Since then, each captain of the Enterprise, from Christopher Pike to James T. Kirk, has guarded this secret with his life.Now, Romulan agents have succeeded in stealing the device and using it to banish Ambassador Sarek and Councillor Gorkon to an unknown realm in the midst of their groundbreaking Federation-Klingon peace negotiations. With time running out as interstellar war looms in one universe—and alien forces marshal in another—will Captain Kirk and his crew preserve the tenuous peace and reclaim the key between the dimensions?Due out on August 30, Purgatory's Key will run 400 pages and be available as a mass market paperback, eBook and unabridged audio download. The paperback and eBook will cost $7.99 in the U.S. and $10.99 in Canada, while the audio version, read by Robert Petkoff, will cost $17.99. Go to www.simonandschuster.com to pre-order the adventure.

Next, Hell's Heart is written by John Jackson Miller, the author of Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Takedown. The story kicks off an epic new trilogy that spans from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock to Star Trek: The Next Generation. Here's the synopsis:

When Klingon commander Kruge died in combat against James T. Kirk on the Genesis planet back in 2285, he left behind a powerful house in disarray . . . and a series of ticking time bombs. The Phantom Wing—a secret squadron of advanced birds-of-prey. A cabal of loyal officers intent on securing his heritage. And young Korgh, his thwarted would-be heir, willing to wait a Klingon lifetime to enact his vengeance. Now, one hundred years later, while on a diplomatic mission for the United Federation of Planets, Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise are snared in the aged Korgh’s trap—and thrust directly in the middle of an ancient conflict. But as Commander Worf soon learns, Korgh may be after far bigger game than anyone imagines, with the key being in a discovery made long ago by another first officer of the Enterprise—confronting the Federation-Klingon alliance with a crisis unlike any it has ever seen!

