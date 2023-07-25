Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 9, 2018

    Kirk & Kor: The Enemy of My Enemy

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Kirk and Kor find themselves forced to work together against a common foe. Will the two form an alliance, or is this an opportunity for a deadly betrayal? Such is the plot of The Enemy of My Enemy, the latest Star Trek: New Visions comic-book adventure from writer and photo-manipulator John Byrne and IDW Publishing. StarTrek.com is pleased to share an exclusive First Look at the cover and several pages of The Enemy of My Enemy.

    Star Trek: New Visions: The Enemy of My Enemy will run 48 pages and cost $7.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.

