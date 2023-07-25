Kirk Dead... And Back In Action?

IDW Publishing has just released a pair of exciting Star Trek comic book adventures. First up is Star Trek Classics, Vol. 5: Who Killed Captain Kirk? Written by Peter David, with art by Tom Sutton and Gordon Purcell, and a Jason Palmer cover, it posits that someone aboard the Enterprise has tried to kill Kirk. And now it’s up to the crew to figure out what happened and who – possibly someone among them – is responsible. Complicating matters, the Klingons turn up, as does Finnegan, Kirk’s academy nemesis, who heads the investigation. A trade paperback running 172 pages, Who Killed Captain Kirk? costs $21.99.