    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Dec 18, 2013

    Kirk Dead... And Back In Action?

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing has just released a pair of exciting Star Trek comic book adventures. First up is Star Trek Classics, Vol. 5: Who Killed Captain Kirk? Written by Peter David, with art by Tom Sutton and Gordon Purcell, and a Jason Palmer cover, it posits that someone aboard the Enterprise has tried to kill Kirk. And now it’s up to the crew to figure out what happened and who – possibly someone among them – is responsible. Complicating matters, the Klingons turn up, as does Finnegan, Kirk’s academy nemesis, who heads the investigation. A trade paperback running 172 pages, Who Killed Captain Kirk? costs $21.99.

    The second title is Star Trek #28. Overseen by Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci and written by Mike Johnson, #28 is the climactic chapter of the Klingon-Romulan War, with Kirk and crew, at great risk to themselves, trying to forestall galaxy-wide cataclysm. Star Trek #28 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.comfor further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

