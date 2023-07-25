Kirk DANCES! -- Check Out Stuck On Star Trek Stickers

Star Trek fans seemed awestruck by our preview earlier this month of Stuck on Star Trek, the upcoming spiral-bound 10-page book that provides an imaginative and interactive way to beam into the Trek universe using the magic of familiar backgrounds and "Kling-on" pieces/stickers to reenact favorite scenes from TOS or create new scenarios. So we thought it’d be fun to show you more of what’s in store with Stuck on Star Trek, and include some images of the 30-plus stickers, which will include Captain Kirk – check him out… DANCING!! -- Mr. Spock, Bones, Uhura, Sulu, Scotty, Chekov, Nurse Chapel, their Romulan and Klingon nemeses, a Red Shirt guy, as well as phasers, speech bubbles, universal translators, the Enterprise, communicators, Tribbles, the Gorn and costumes.