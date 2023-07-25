Published Jul 9, 2016
Kirk & Crew Encounter... Themselves in New Comic
IDW Publishing has two exciting new Trek comics blasting into stores on Wednesday, and StarTrek.com has First Looks at the covers and preview pages from both titles, as well as details. First up is Star Trek New Visions Special: The Cage, with John Byrne serving as writer and photo-manipulator. His extra extra-length tale reinterprets and adapts the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The Cage” to comic-book form. The Cage runs 52 pages and costs $7.99.
Next, there's Star Trek #59 -- Altered Encounters, Part 1 of 2. Written by Mike Johnson, with Tony Shasteen providing the art and cover, this is the penultimate chapter in the latest Five Year Mission of the U.S.S. Enterprise. In it, Captain Kirk and the crew encounter... themselves? Altered Encounters runs 32 pages and costs $3.99.
