Kirk & Crew Encounter... Themselves in New Comic

IDW Publishing has two exciting new Trek comics blasting into stores on Wednesday, and StarTrek.com has First Looks at the covers and preview pages from both titles, as well as details. First up is Star Trek New Visions Special: The Cage, with John Byrne serving as writer and photo-manipulator. His extra extra-length tale reinterprets and adapts the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The Cage” to comic-book form. The Cage runs 52 pages and costs $7.99.