Kirk, Burnham in Action in IDW's June Titles

A new Discovery adventure and a fresh John Byrne Trek tale are in the works for June via IDW Publishing, and StarTrek.com has a First Look at the covers.

Star Trek: Discovery: Succession #3 is written by Mike Johnson and Kirsten Beyer, with art and the A cover by Angel Hernandez. It unfolds in the Mirror Universe and delves deeper into the Discovery characters than ever before. Succession #3 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should also be on the lookout for a photo B cover and variant covers by Yoshi Yoshitani, and Declan Shalvey and Jordie Bellaire.