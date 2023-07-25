Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 29, 2014

    Kirk Battles Serpents in the Garden

    Kirk Battles Serpents in the Garden

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: The Original Series -- Serpents in the Garden, the latest Star Trek novel by Jeff Mariotte, is available today from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books as a mass-market paperback and eBook. Here's a synopsis, straight from the publisher:

    "Early in his five-year mission commanding the U.S.S. Enterprise, Captain James T. Kirk found himself caught up in a grow­ing conflict on the planet Neural. To maintain the balance of power against a force being armed by the Klingons, he provided weapons to his new friends, the Hill People. Years later, Admiral Kirk learns that the Klingon presence on Neu­ral has grown considerably, and in possible violation of the Treaty of Organia. Did his impulse as a young captain turn out disastrously wrong? Could he have done more to eliminate the Klingon threat? To find out, Kirk must embark on a secret mission back to Neural—where he might just be the only person who can prevent an interstellar war..."

    Star Trek: The Original Series -- Serpents in the Garden runs 368 pages and costs $7.99. Visit Amazon.com to purchase and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about upcoming Star Trek adventures from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top