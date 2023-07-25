Published Apr 29, 2014
Kirk Battles Serpents in the Garden
Star Trek: The Original Series -- Serpents in the Garden, the latest Star Trek novel by Jeff Mariotte, is available today from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books as a mass-market paperback and eBook. Here's a synopsis, straight from the publisher:
"Early in his five-year mission commanding the U.S.S. Enterprise, Captain James T. Kirk found himself caught up in a growing conflict on the planet Neural. To maintain the balance of power against a force being armed by the Klingons, he provided weapons to his new friends, the Hill People. Years later, Admiral Kirk learns that the Klingon presence on Neural has grown considerably, and in possible violation of the Treaty of Organia. Did his impulse as a young captain turn out disastrously wrong? Could he have done more to eliminate the Klingon threat? To find out, Kirk must embark on a secret mission back to Neural—where he might just be the only person who can prevent an interstellar war..."
Star Trek: The Original Series -- Serpents in the Garden runs 368 pages and costs $7.99. Visit Amazon.com to purchase and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about upcoming Star Trek adventures from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books.