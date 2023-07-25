Kirk Battles Q in "The Q Gambit, Part 2"

IDW Publishing’s current Q saga will continue on Wednesday with the release of Star Trek #36, a/k/a “The Q Gambit, Part 2.” Written by Mike Johnson, with art and a cover by Tony Shasteen, the story sends Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise into the future of their new timeline thanks to the mysterious being known as Q. But in this alternate reality, what has become of the space station once known as Deep Space Nine... and the man called Benjamin Sisko? Roberto Orci, co-writer and co-producer of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, oversaw Star Trek #36, which runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. Subscribers should be on the lookout for a variant cover featuring a photo of Q.