Published Jul 25, 2014
Kirk And... Those Damn Dirty Apes?
Kirk And... Those Damn Dirty Apes?
We bet you never saw this one coming. IDW Publishing and BOOM! Studios are joining forces to present the crossover comic book event of the year: Star Trek/Planet of the Apes. So if you've ever wanted to see a Klingon astride a horse, raising a rifle to the sky, or contemplated how a Vulcan mind meld with a sentient ape might play out, it's all about to happen soon. IDW will publish the alternate universe crossover, a multi-issue series that will pair the original U.S.S. Enterprise crew with Taylor, Nova and the cast from the original Planet of the Apes film.
“Planet of the Apes and Star Trek are groundbreaking science-fiction properties and both deal with many of the same social issues and themes,” says Greg Goldstein IDW President & Chief Operating Officer. “A crossover between the two is a natural and long overdue.”
IDW and BOOM! have locked in a proven creative team that will be complemented by a talented newcomer. Scott and David Tipton, the brothers behind many popular Trek comics and IDW's blockbuster The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation 2 crossover series, will write the Trek/Apes saga, while British rookie Rachael Stott will handle the interior art and covers.
“With the Klingons secretly backing a renegade gorilla general in a coup for control of Ape City, Captain Kirk finds himself in the uncomfortable position of having to help out Dr. Zaius' orangutans,” David Tipton teased in a statement. “Taylor won't be happy with that!”
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details about IDW/BOOM!'s upcoming Star Trek/Planet of the Apes crossover comic book series.