Kirk And... Those Damn Dirty Apes?

We bet you never saw this one coming. IDW Publishing and BOOM! Studios are joining forces to present the crossover comic book event of the year: Star Trek/Planet of the Apes. So if you've ever wanted to see a Klingon astride a horse, raising a rifle to the sky, or contemplated how a Vulcan mind meld with a sentient ape might play out, it's all about to happen soon. IDW will publish the alternate universe crossover, a multi-issue series that will pair the original U.S.S. Enterprise crew with Taylor, Nova and the cast from the original Planet of the Apes film.

“Planet of the Apes and Star Trek are groundbreaking science-fiction properties and both deal with many of the same social issues and themes,” says Greg Goldstein IDW President & Chief Operating Officer. “A crossover between the two is a natural and long overdue.”