    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 20, 2015

    Kirk and Crew Back in Action in Miasma

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books has just announced that it will release a new eNovella, Star Trek: The Original Series-- Miasma, on February 22, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the cover and details about the new tale by Greg Cox.

    Here's the synopsis, direct from Simon & Schuster:

    The Enterprise-A is transporting a party of diplomats when it picks up a mysterious alien signal emanating from a nearby world. The planet’s dense, impenetrable atmosphere makes it unclear if the beacon is a distress signal, an invitation--or a warning to stay away.  Spock, Doctor McCoy, and Chekov are part of a team sent to investigate, but an unexpected catatrophe forces a crash landing.  Now the landing party is stranded on a hostile world, and unable to communicate with the Enterprise. While Captain Kirk and Saavik race to find a way to locate the lost crew, a badly wounded Spock struggles to keep McCoy and the others alive until they can be rescued, even if that means making an unthinkable sacrifice.

    Star Trek: The Original Series -- Miasma will run 99 pages and cost $2.99 in the U.S. and $3.99 in Canada. Go to www.amazon.com for additional details and to pre-order.

