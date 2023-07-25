Kids Can Learn About Controversy and Possibility at 'Star Trek' Exhibit

But perhaps even more exciting than seeing the original bridge set, Ricardo Montalbán’s Wrath of Khan costume, or the actual filming model of the Enterprise-D, were the conversations the exhibit sparked. Star Trek has always been a sci-fi morality play at heart, but it was interesting to witness how museum educators framed certain concepts, allowing kids to consider and discuss some of the hot-button topics the show has touched on over the years: Should we interfere with alien societies, possibly less advanced than ours? Should artificial lifeforms have the same rights as people? Are there such things as monsters, or are they merely beings we just don’t understand yet?

Encouraging these types of conversations is nothing new for the Indianapolis Children’s Museum. "The Power of Children" exhibit focusing on civil-rights pioneer Ruby Bridges, Anne Frank, and Ryan White (one of the first AIDS patients to gain the national spotlight), has sparked many a complex conversation over the years. Exhibits Manager Monica Humphrey says that’s by design. In-house educators and consulting teachers create discussion prompts for children and adults that allow the kids to steer the discussions.

“It’s important for kids to have open, constructive conversations with the adults in their lives and come up with their own conclusions,” Humphrey said, via e-mail. “We try to figure out the best way to approach these topics, that will encourage the children to ask questions and gain a deeper level of understanding. Some themes we see in the series may not have overt messages, but if you dig a bit deeper, it makes you think of our own world differently.”

Because Star Trek is a fictional universe, it can provide a safe space to discuss those and other challenging topics that hit closer to home. For example, a prop like Lieutenant Uhura’s original costume can encourage families to discuss Nichelle Nichols’ role in breaking racial conventions of the time, says museum educator Todd Norris. Kirk and Uhura’s interracial kiss was a first for television and prompted several stations in the South to threaten a boycott of the show. Over the three seasons the show was on the air, Uhura became a role model for millions, and Nichols was even persuaded by Dr. Martin Luther King to remain on the series when she considered leaving for Broadway.