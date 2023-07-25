Kickstarter Started for Film with Sirtis, Russ, Intiraymi & Picardo

A Kickstarter campaign was launched earlier this month to help finance 5th Passenger, a sci-fi film tentatively set to shoot this winter and feature an array of Star Trek stars in major roles, among them Tim Russ, Marina Sirtis, Robert Picardo, Manu Intiraymi and Hana Hatae, as well as sci-fi/horror favorite Doug Jones. The inde project has been co-written and will be directed by Scott Baker. So far, more than half the goal of $65,000 has been raised, with the campaign set to run through November 7.

Here's a synopsis: Set in 2151, after the Yellowstone Caldera volcano erupts, throwing the Earth into chaos, 5th Passenger tells the story of a secretly pregnant female officer and her four-man crew adrift in deep space -- in an escape pod after their transport ship explodes before reaching their new home planet. They fight amongst themselves as they run low on air, but must work together to find a vicious alien hiding aboard their craft before it kills them all.