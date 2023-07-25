Khan Revealed in Mini-Series

“Much like the way the Star Trek: Countdown comic book and our follow-up Nero miniseries helped flesh out that character after the first Star Trek movie,” says Chris Ryall, IDW’s Chief Creative Officer and Editor-in-Chief, “Khan will add dimension and depth to this new iteration of one of the most classic villains in all of Star Trek lore.”

STAR TREK: Khan #1 is written by Mike Johnson and overseen by STID co-writer and co-producer Roberto Orci. Claudia Balboni is handling the art, while Paul Shipper has rendered the cover. KHAN #1 runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99.