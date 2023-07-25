Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Jul 15, 2013

    Khan Revealed in Mini-Series

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing, on Wednesday, will kick off a five-issue miniseries – titled STAR TREK: Khan – revealing the back story of the enigmatic Star Trek Into Darkness villain. The saga will follow Khan Noonien Singh from his earliest days through his rise to power during the Eugenics Wars, building to his escape from Earth aboard the Botany Bay and his pivotal interactions with Admiral Marcus and Section 31.

    “Much like the way the Star Trek: Countdown comic book and our follow-up Nero miniseries helped flesh out that character after the first Star Trek movie,” says Chris Ryall, IDW’s Chief Creative Officer and Editor-in-Chief, “Khan will add dimension and depth to this new iteration of one of the most classic villains in all of Star Trek lore.”

    STAR TREK: Khan #1 is written by Mike Johnson and overseen by STID co-writer and co-producer Roberto Orci. Claudia Balboni is handling the art, while Paul Shipper has rendered the cover. KHAN #1 runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

