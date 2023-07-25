Khan of the Jungle

Jungle Book: Origins is one of many projects on Cumberbatch's busy schedule. The Imitation Game, a biopic about Alan Turing, will open on November 21, while Penguins of Madagascar (for which he provides a voice) will reach theaters on November 26, and the third and final Hobbit film, The Battle of the Five Armies, will be released on December 17. Cumberbatch has also wrapped production on Black Mass, co-starring in the drama with Johnny Depp, and is committed to reprising his role as Sherlock Holmes in another season of Sherlock and to playing Richard III opposite Judi Dench in the BBC's upcoming filmed adaptations of Henry VI (done in two parts) and Richard III, collectively referred to as The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses.

And yes, Cumberbatch has joined the ranks of William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, George Takei, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner and Robert Picardo and taken the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Though Stewart's was by far the classiest video we've seen, Cumberbatch's rates as the funniest. It's not over when it seems to be over, so keep watching.