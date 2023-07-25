Khan Is Back… As a Graphic Novel

Khan it get any better than this? Today, IDW Publishing will release a graphic novel version of Star Trek: Khan – Ruling in Hell, bringing together all four Ruling in Hell comics for the first time. Set between the events of the TOS episode “Space Seed” and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Ruling in Hell at long last answers the question, “What really happened to Khan Noonien Singh after he and his followers were exiled by Captain James T. Kirk to Ceti Alpha V?”Star Trek: Khan: Ruling in Hell was written by the brother tandem of Scott and David Tipton. IDW/Star Trek veteran Fabio Mantovani handled the art. It runs 104 pages and costs $17.99.For additional details about Star Trek: Khan: Ruling in Hell, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.