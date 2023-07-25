Khan Director's Edition Coming To Blu-Ray

Khaaaaaaaaaaaaan! will be back in a few weeks, looking and sounding more fearsome than ever, and that's because Paramount Home Media Distribution will release Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan -- Director's Edition on Blu-ray on June 7. The Blu-ray will include both Nicholas Meyer's Director's Edition and the original theatrical version of the classic film, as well as "The Genesis Effect: Engineering The Wrath of Khan," a brand-new, almost-30-minute documentary featuring photos, archival footage and new interviews.