    Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

    Published Apr 24, 2016

    Khan Director's Edition Coming To Blu-Ray

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Khaaaaaaaaaaaaan! will be back in a few weeks, looking and sounding more fearsome than ever, and that's because Paramount Home Media Distribution will release Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan -- Director's Edition on Blu-ray on June 7. The Blu-ray will include both Nicholas Meyer's Director's Edition and the original theatrical version of the classic film, as well as "The Genesis Effect: Engineering The Wrath of Khan," a brand-new, almost-30-minute documentary featuring photos, archival footage and new interviews.

    Wrath of Khan Director's Edition

