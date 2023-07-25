Khan Director's Cut Beams to Blu-ray

Khaaaaaaan! is back in action... like you've never seen him before. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Director's Cut is out now from Paramount Home Media Distribution, and it's received the Blu-ray treatment, complete with digital remastering and a brand-new, nearly 30-minute documentary about the making of Nicholas Meyer's classic Trek

imoy, Ricardo Montalban and DeForest Kelley, explorations of the visual effects and musical score, commentaries by Meyer and also Manny Coto, a tribute to Montalban, storyboards and more.The suggesturs of previously released extras that include interviews with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Ricardo Montalban and DeForest Kelley, explorations of the visual effects and musical score, commentaries by Meyer and also Manny Coto, a tribute to Montalban, storyboards and more.The suggested retail price for the Blu-ray is $22.98. Go to www.amazon.com to purchase.

But that's not the only big news when it comes to Star Trek Blu-rays. Paramount Home Media Distribution will, on June 14, unveil the studio's first two releases in the new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray format, namely Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness. The next evolution in home entertainment, 4K UHD offers four times the resolution and more than double the number of colors available with full HD. Further, 4K UHD delivers exceptional vibrancy and contrast through High Dynamic Range technology, which reveals hidden details and shades of color that more closely mimic real life. Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, which have been digitally remastered for the 4K UHD releases, will also benefit from their Dolby Atmos soundtracks having been remixed specifically for the home theater environment.