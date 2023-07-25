Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 14, 2017

    Khaaaaaaan from QQQQQQQQQMx

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Khaaaaaaaan! is coming soon from…. QQQQQQQQMx. Or, more specifically, on the way is a Star Trek:TOS Khan 1:6 Scale Articulated Figure. So, we’re talking the “Space Seed” version of Trek’s greatest villain, standing nearly a foot tall, clad in red, with dark hair, a gold collar insignia and custom black boots.

    Further highlights include:

    • Fully Articulated Body: More than 30 points of articulation allow the figure to be displayed in multiple dynamic poses.
    • Realistic Portrait: An authentic likeness of Ricardo Montalban as Khan is specially hand-painted.
    • Red Military Jumpsuit: Meticulously researched, this jumpsuit matches the pattern, fabric and color of the original costume. The gold accents are exact replicas of the original pieces.
    • Boots: Using leather-like material cut in the original style of the footwear worn in TOS.
    • Crushed Phaser: Using his super-strength, Khan took Kirk’s phaser and crushed it using his bare hands.
    • Engineering Rod: Kirk was only able to get the better of Khan by beating him with this rod pulled from the engineering console.
    • Star Trek Delta Symbol Display Base: A custom display base featuring the familiar Star Trek delta symbol will hold up the figure and allow more extreme poses.
    • Hands: Specialty hands are included for crushing the phaser and holding the engineering rod.

    The Star Trek: TOS Khan 1:6 Scale Star Trek Articulated Figure will be priced at $149.99 and is tentatively set to ship in early December. Go to qmxonline.com to join the waiting list.

