Remembering Prolific Artist Keith Birdsong

Birdsong created the covers for more than 30 Trek novels, including Sarek, All Good Things..., Q-Squared, Time's Enemy and The Final Fury, as well as for the reference book, Star Trek Chronology: The History of the Future. Additionally, he painted portraits of Kirk, Spock and McCoy for the postal envelopes commissioned to celebrate Star Trek's 25th anniversary and, for years, he painted many pieces displayed and sold by Lightspeed Fine Art at Star Trek Las Vegas and elsewhere.

Born in small-town Muskogee, Oklahoma, Birdsong served as a paratrooper and journalist in the U.S. Army. The Muscogee Creek-Cherokee artist started drawing sketches to flesh out his stories, eventually winning a Keith L. Ware Award, the highest-possible honor for a military journalist. Later, he launched his career as an illustrator and gained recognition for his photo-realistic work, with each painting taking roughly three to five days to complete. In the early days of his Trek association, Birdsong's art was sent first to Pocket Books for approval, then to Gene Roddenberry, and also to the actors depicted (at least to those with approval rights stipulated in their contracts).