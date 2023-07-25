Keeping Up with Crofoot

Leonard Crofoot has done a bit of everything in his career. He’s acted, danced and choreographed. He’s a juggler, water skier and unicyclist. Along the way, he made three very different appearances on Star Trek, playing Trent in The Next Generation episode “Angel One,” one of the memorable iterations of Lal in the TNG hour “The Offspring” and a Qomar spectator in the Voyager installment “Virtuoso.” StarTrek.com recently caught up with Crofoot for an interview in which he discussed all of the above and more. Here’s what he had to say…