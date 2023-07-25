Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 24, 2015

    Keep It Together (TOS-style!)

    Star Trek TOS Paper Clips are about to be a thing. Really. Each set of Star Trek TOS Paper Clips—due out in June from Icon Heroes—will come with 40 clips, broken down into 20 NCC-1701 clips and 20 Delta Shield clips. The NCC-1701s are metal replicas of Star Trek’s iconic Enterprise and are comparable to jumbo sized paper clips at 1.75”L x .8”W, and the golden Delta Shield replicas are comparable to size #1 paper clips at 1.38”L x .9”W.  The 40 clips will come packed in a stylish tin can with a lid replicating the saucer of the Enterprise.

