Karl Urban Set for The Cruise II

Karl Urban, Star Trek's current Dr. McCoy, has just been announced as the latest celebrity confirmed for Star Trek: The Cruise II

As previously revealed by StarTrek.com, Takei will serve as the host of both cruises, during which Trek fans will spend a week among the actors, interacting with them during inspired events and impromptu encounters. Produced by Entertainment Cruise Productions, Voyage 1 of Star Trek: The Cruise II will sail from January 5-11, 2018, with Voyage 2 following January 11-17, 2018, both traveling from Miami to Roatan (Honduras), Harvest Caye (Belize) and Costa Maya (Mexico).

Each six-day voyage will feature special Star Trek-themed shows, events and programs including theme nights (Captain Sulu's Soiree), celebrity events (Klingon pub crawl, wine tastings, cooking demonstrations and more), actor-led excursions at each port, vow renewals by a Star Trek actor, nightly shows performed by celebrity guests, autograph and photograph sessions, a museum exhibit with props and costumes from the Star Trek archive, a makeup artist transforming guests into Star Trek characters, live music (including avant-garde synth pop band Information Society), and more. Almost every event includes an interactive element, making the Voyage a unique, personal and immersive Star Trek experience.

Urban joins a Trek Who's Who list that already features:

Further, the Norwegian Jade will head to spacedock before departing for a redesign that will result in ship-board feature sites inspired by the Trek shows and films, including Sandrine’s II, the sister restaurant of Chez Sandrine (Star Trek: Voyager), and “13 Forward” (the Officer’s Bar influenced by Ten Forward and best described by Captain Picard as the “hub of the ship’s social activity”).

More than 4,000 fans have already pre-registered for cabins aboard the 2018 cruises, and both are expected to sell out. Cabin prices start at $1300 per person, and include all meals, tickets to mainstage events, parties as well as port charges, taxes and onboard gratuities.

