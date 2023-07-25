Justin Lin in New Omaze Video

Another week, another Omaze/Star Trek Beyond/Star Trek: To Boldy Go initiative video. This time, after videos from the whole cast, then Simon Pegg and Anton Yelchin and then Zachary Quinto and Karl Urban, it's the film's director, Justin Lin, who talks about the film and the To Boldly Go campaign, which will result not only in one lucky Trek fan winning a walk-on role, but also in nine global causes -- chosen personally by the cast -- receiving equal portions of the funds raised by the campaign.The Star Trek Beyond actors, Bad Robot, Paramount Pictures and Omaze are behind Star Trek: To Boldly Go. Each $10 contribution made through the Omaze fundraising platform makes the participant eligible to win the walk-on role. The walk-on role is actually the grand prize, which also includes a flight to Vancouver, Canada, hotel, a chance to meet the cast during filming and being transformed into a Star Trek character by the Star Trek Beyond hair, makeup and costume teams. Six additional winners will form the honorary Star Trek: To Boldy Go Crew, and they'll win a trip to Vancouver as well as the opportunity to meet the crew and observe filming.Go to Omaze.com/StarTrek to participate.

