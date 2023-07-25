Junior Officer Weekend

Duty officer packs** opened during the event will each have a FREE additional Green quality or better duty officer inside. This only applies to C-Store purchased packs, not to those awarded during rank-up, from recruitment assignments or mini-packs. Also, it applies only to packs opened during the event, even if they are purchased prior to the event. **The packs included in this offer are: Gamma Quadrant Duty Officer Cadre, Reinforcements Duty Officer Pack, Fleet Support Duty Officer Pack, Romulan Survivor Duty Officer Pack, Fleet Support Duty Officer Pack, Klingon Empire Duty Officer Pack and Federation Duty Officer Pack.The Academy particle scanning events are now part of the Junior Officer Appreciation Event. Visit Starfleet Academy or Klingon Academy during the event and speak to Professor Meyer or Commander B’Tama. Pick a cadet to train, then engage in scanning particles all about the academy grounds. As you scan and capture particles you’ll help to train the cadet, and in exchange your faction will release a new random Duty Officer to you. The more particles you scan, the better the quality of the officer you can claim.• Scan a minimum of 5 traces to be rewarded a Common Duty Officer• Scan a minimum of 25 traces to be rewarded a Uncommon Duty Officer• Scan a minimum of 50 traces to be rewarded a Rare Duty Officer• Scan a minimum of 75 traces to be rewarded a Very Rare Duty OfficerRemember, additional reserve roster duty officer slots (in increments of 25 and 100) are available from the in-game C-Store, for up to a maximum of 500 reserve roster spaces.Have fun, and try not to send too many duty officers to Sickbay.

