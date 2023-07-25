Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 9, 2013

    June TOS Art Print Shot Glasses Coming Soon

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Get ready to toast four memorable episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series. The Juan Ortiz Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints for June, "The Menagerie, Part 2," "The Empath," "Space Seed" and "All Our Yesterdays," have been beamed on to shot glasses from Bif Bang Pow! that will be available, as a set of four, from Entertainment Earth in July.

    The set of four will cost $17.99. Click HERE to pre-order.

