    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 7, 2012

    Jumpin Jammerz Adult Trek Pajamas Coming Soon

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Are you a Star Trek fan who eats, breathes and sleeps Trek? If so -- and especially if you’re a fan who sleeps Trek -- the folks at Jumpin Jammerz will soon have some great new products for you: Star Trek adult footed pajamas, modeled after the TOS-style uniforms.The Jumpin Jammerz Star Trek footed pajamas will come in Command Gold, Engineering Red and Sciences Blue, with size options ranging from Extra Small to Extra Large. The products -- which will have full zippered fronts and front kangaroo pockets -- will be available in the U.S. and Canada later this year, priced at $64.99 each.

    Click HERE to pre-order. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for updated details about when the Jumpin Jammerz Star Trek footed pajamas will be available.

