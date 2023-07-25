Jump Into Your Favorite Shuttle This Weekend

Star Trek Online's Shuttle Weekend Event, running from now to Monday, June 2 at 10 a.m. PDT, puts you in favorite shuttle, sends you to the front lines and lets you swarm your enemies in these small crafts.

During the Shuttle Weekend Event, we have transformed three of our starship queued events into brand new shuttle events. Federation and Klingon Fleet Alert, No Win Scenario, and Storming The Spire will now feature 20 player queues to try and take down some familiar enemies. While the original missions will still be available this weekend, the shuttle queued events will feature twice as many Marks for completion. We're also increasing the Marks available for Atmosphere Assault and Vault Shuttle Event. Learn more about some of the missions you'll be flying here:

Atmosphere AssaultMaximum Players: (5)

The Elachi have sent an attack fleet to the Romulan colony of Rhi. Answer their distress calls and fly your shuttle to destroy the Elachi walkers on their way to destroy the capital city.

Federation and Klingon Fleet AlertMaximum Players: (20)

Long range sensors show a hostile fleet approaching a starbase. Report there immediately and take up arms against the enemy.

No Win ScenarioMaximum Players: (20)

It’s a battle for survival in this holodeck combat simulation. A transport is under attack. The enemies are relentless. How long can you survive?

Storming The SpireMaximum Players: (20)

Voth forces are attempting to take control of an alien base. Join the allies and push them back.

Vault Shuttle EventMaximum Players: (5)

Tal Shiar invaders are occupying the Vault, and Obisek needs allies to drive them out. Answer the call and join the Reman Resistance.

Joining the fun at Star Trek Online is easy and free. Just visit startrekonline.com, register for a free account and then download and install the game. Once you've done that, just log in with your new account and you're ready to discover the entire Star Trek Online universe.