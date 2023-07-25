July Loot Crates Feature Trek Collectibles

Loot Crate is offering not one, but two Loot Crates this month that include exclusive Star Trek collectibles -- and StarTrek.com has special codes that fans can use to open an account and secure discounts on the Crates. We can't reveal exactly what Star Trek product the regular monthly Crate contains, but it's Next Generation-centric, and we can tell you that the Loot Crate DX will feature an Original Seriesproduct. FYI, the theme for this month's Loot Crates is "Futuristic," and both Crates feature a variety of future-oriented favorites.

The regular Loot Crate starts at $11.95, while the premium Loot Crate starts at $41.99. Go to www.lootcrate.com and follow the codes.