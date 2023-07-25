Julie Newmar's Favorite Role May Be Lost to History

When is the last time you actually saw the episode?

JN: Someone sent me a copy of it and I was amazed. I was very amazed with Bill Shatner’s performance. He is the superstar he deserves to be. And, oddly enough, I was very surprised at my own performance. I liked it. It’s not that I don’t usually like my performances; it’s that you want to grow with everything that you do. So you’re always assimilating new ways of doing what you do. That’s critical. It’s definitely critical. That performance was so early in my career and I was definitely still learning, but I was pleased to see that I was as good as I was. I don’t think I’ve ever said that before! [laughs].

Would you agree that the episode holds up nicely, despite the foam rocks, those crazy costumes, and the primitive effects?

JN: Oh, I know. Oh, gosh. But it’s always the story, isn’t it? It’s the involvement that people have in the story, in the characters, whether they love or hate the characters. And that’s there. I sure gave him a soulful slap, the doctor [DeForest Kelley], that is.

When you attend conventions, it’s probably Star Trek, Batman, and The Twilight Zone that people most often want to talk with you about. But when you walk down the street and people recognize you, is it those same things they want to talk about with you? Or other work as well?

JN: I have to be honest and say that it’s always Batman or, really, I should say it’s always Catwoman. And I have to do the purring and remember the lines. It’s fine with me. I loved that role, and being asked about it just gives me a chance to love a new person.

You did one episode of Star Trek and a handful of Batman episodes, but what are some of your other 100-plus TV, film and stage credits that you’re personally proudest of?

JN: I loved an episode of The Monkees that I did. I played a character named April [The Laundress] in “The Monkees Get Out the Dirt.” You mentioned The Twilight Zone, and I played the Devil in an episode [“Of Late I Think of Cliffordville”]. Those were guest appearances. I also did a series that I was very fond of called My Living Doll [which ran on CBS from 1964-1965]. I played a character named Rhoda the Robot. The show was in black and white and it was just before Batman and Star Trek. It was a tour de force for me, and probably the most important work that I’ve done. I still can’t find all of the shows. We did 26, I think it was, and we’ve found about 12 of them. I’d love to see the rest of those shows, and I know they’re in someone’s garage somewhere. That was a wonderful, wonderful show and it was probably my best work.