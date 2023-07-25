Juan Ortiz Unveils September TOS Art Prints

Hard to believe it’s September already, but it is – and you know what that means: a new quartet of Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints by Juan Ortiz. This month’s set consists of prints depicting “The Gamesters of Triskelion,” “The Enterprise Incident," “Court Martial” and “That Which Survives.” StarTrek.com recently caught up with Ortiz, who revealed the creative process behind each of the new Art Prints. Here’s what he had to say:

Which of the August TOS Art Prints generated the strongest reaction? And why?

ORTIZ: That would be “Plato's Stepchildren.” It was an important episode at the time and one that I think still resonates with fans. The print was also released the same month of the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. So it was well timed.

Is it just us, or are the September prints the most colorful and busiest combination so far?

ORTIZ: I would agree. Especially “The Gamesters of Triskelion.”

Let's start with “The Enterprise Incident.” Take us through your choices in terms of the colors and imagery...

ORTIZ: I originally had a Busby Berkley idea with this one. It was leaning more towards an Art Deco feel, but I felt that the elements and also gradients were a bit too distracting. So I toned it down quite a bit.

Great use of the chess motif in “Court Martial.” Did that come to you instantly, as if it was obvious?

ORTIZ: Chess has always been an important element on Star Trek. When we first meet Kirk, he's playing chess with Spock. In “Whom Gods Destroy,” Kirk and Scotty use a passcode based on a chess move. In this episode Spock plays chess against the ship's computer and is able to make a discovery that will later exonerate Kirk of negligence.

You've got a rare quote, a piece of a review, on the print. What went into the decision to include that?

ORTIZ: I wanted a paperback cover feel to this one, so I thought why not have a review on it? The name of the fake magazine derived from the TV tubes used in the old TV sets.