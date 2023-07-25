Juan Ortiz Unveils May 2013 TOS Art Prints

Other interesting choices in this one: the Desilu logo up top, the mentions of both Robert Lansing and Teri Garr, and the photos of Garr and Lansing. What went into those choices?

ORTIZ: "Assignment: Earth" was a backdoor pilot for what would have been a new TV series, created by Gene Roddenberry, that was never made. Garr and Lansing would have both starred in it. My guess is it would have been an American version of Dr. Who. The Desilu logo on top was in keeping with the serial theme.We completely get the "Spock's Brain" imagery, but were surprised to see how much space the art took up -- and the words, too. Take us through those decisions...ORTIZ: I wanted an explosion of Spock's thoughts and knowledge. So it had to be big in order to convey that. The idea came from watching hours of Monty Python's Flying Circus, as a kid.