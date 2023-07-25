Jones Previews Tonight's Discovery Episode

He's the same character, but he is evolved, like all of us. Just like me, Doug Jones today at 58, I am absolutely not the same person I was at 18, right? So, I think Saru is just on his own evolutionary journey, and he's maturing. He didn't realize he was an adolescent all this time, and now he's entering adulthood. Just like me, in my teenage years, I was afraid of everyone, afraid of everything, afraid of my own shadow, afraid of my reflection for sure, and I hated it. Now, as a grown man, I'm like, “Oh, well, we're stuck with this, so let's make the best of it.” I've changed my attitude. I believe Saru's on that kind of journey.

There are fans out there who related to Saru precisely because of that on-the-sleeve fear. How concerned are you as the actor and the human behind this character about losing that part of the connection with those fans?

That has crossed my mind, but I am not fearful of losing that contingent of fans because, if anything, let us all let Saru, be a beacon of hope that whatever our fears are, whatever we've been afraid of all this time, whatever makes us anxious day to day, is it real, or is it something as simple as those ganglia just need to shrivel up and fall off? And we'll realize we were afraid of nothing this entire time. That's what I feel. I've lived in a lot of fear over my lifetime, and half the time when you step back from it and look at the situation you are afraid of, it's like, "I had nothing to be afraid of at all! My gosh, people live through this every day! Oh crap." I say let's stay connected, let's keep hugging on each other, all of us fearful, anxiety-stricken people, and let Saru be a beacon of hope for us.

Give us a tease of what else we’ll be seeing for Saru and for the show as we approach the second half of the season…