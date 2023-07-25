John Trimble's Contribution to Saving Star Trek

John, what did you actually do? Who did what in terms of the campaign?

JOHN: When we saw the change in the cast and crew during the filming of “The Deadly Years” from what it had been before, we knew something was going on. It had been a very up cast and crew, and now it was very down, the mood. We found out by going to craft services, the underground gossip source, that they were probably going to cancel the show after the second season. We had to leave and go back to Oakland, where we lived at the time, and on the way we were talking about what a change it had been in the cast. I turned to Bjo and I said, "There ought to be something we can do about that," knowing full well that that was throwing down the challenge.

BJO: The thing is, he knew that, by challenging me, we’d have to do something. But he is the one who started the whole thing, really.

JOHN: We spent the rest of the trip going up the Central Valley, before Interstate 5, back to Oakland, discussing how to do it and putting together the Save Star Trek campaign.

BJO: We had no template. At that point ...

You guys basically created the template.

BJO: Yes, which we shared, by the way, with anyone, who ever asked. We knew, of course, we were going to have to both mail letters. John went down to the post office, learned all about mail rules, and brand new was the zip code system. They told us, flat out, that if material wasn't zip coded it wouldn't go out as bulk mail, that it would just sit in the post office. John got all the books in those days, and it was stacks of them, and learned about the zip code rules. And we came home and put those into effect when we mailed out letters. John was downstairs with a hand-cranked mimeograph machine, turning out the letters, which we still have a copy or two. We folded them, labeled them and stamped them, and put them in bulk mail. He was doing a whole bunch of the physical work, the grunt work. I was more getting people over to help us. I was doing things like cooking spaghetti or cooking chili. It was actually wonderful. They would bring in potluck to go with that. We would work the volunteers hard all weekend. John was everywhere; he was the one who ran the errands. He's the one who lifted, toted, and basically it simply was not possible for me to do it alone. This is why we're a pair.