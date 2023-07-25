John Jackson Miller Talks Takedown Novel

Beyond being born the same night "A Piece of the Action" premiered, give us a sense of your appreciation for all things Trek and how you got into writing...

John Jackson Miller: I watched the series as a kid and bought the Pocket Books and the games from FASA and West End. The Next Generation was huge, as it gave me the chance to get into the series from the ground floor as a viewer. All that time, I wrote my own comics and stories — a lot of science fiction. I got a journalism degree and a masters’ degree in Soviet Studies. My interest in international conflict was at least in part inspired by Trek’s allegorical stories.

I set my fiction aside for years while I edited for magazines including Comics Buyer’s Guide and Scrye, where Trek products were among the things we covered. CBG’s flagship columnist was Trek lit writer Peter David. During this time, Harlan Ellison, a regular CBG reader and good friend of the magazine’s editor, Maggie Thompson, read one of my articles and called me encouraging me to write prose fiction; with that kind of encouragement, I started to dabble in writing again. Takedown is dedicated to Maggie, incidentally.

My first licensed fiction attempt was for Trek’s Strange New Worlds — didn’t make it in, but good experience. After I had begun a career writing comics, I had a Starfleet Corps of Engineers story accepted, but the line was canceled. Finally, in 2013, the third time was the charm. Margaret Clark approached me to write the Star Trek: Titan – Absent Enemies novella, and Takedown followed.