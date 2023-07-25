John Jackson Miller Talks Prey Audiobooks

Q: How did you get your start as an author and comic book writer?

John Jackson Miller: I've been writing my own comics and prose stories for as long as I've been reading them -- and I've been a fan of Star Trek, Star Wars, and other science fiction and fantasy stories for just about as long. After editing my high school and college newspapers, I used my journalism degree to get a job editing the trade magazine for the comics industry back in the 1990s. That led to my running books and magazines about comics and collectible card games -- until, eventually, I got the chance to write comics on my own.

My first professional comics series, Crimson Dynamo, was for Marvel and led to a year writing Iron Man. That opened the door for me to write Star Wars comics, which I did for many years afterward. The series I'm best known for, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, ran for several years in various incarnations; Marvel just published the second collection containing the middle third of that series in a big Old Republic Epic Collection volume this month. Writing for Star Wars comics led to my writing prose for that universe, including the Lost Tribe of the Sith short stories, the Knight Errant novel, and the Scribe Award-winning Star Wars: Kenobi, detailing the first month of Obi-Wan Kenobi's sojourn on Tatooine. More recently, I wrote the Rebels TV series tie-in Star Wars: A New Dawn, the first novel in the new Lucasfilm Story Group era of storytelling.

Around the same time as that book, I had started writing Star Trek prose for Simon & Schuster, with an e-book called Star Trek: Titan - Absent Enemies; that led to my first full-length novel for Trek in 2015, called Star Trek: The Next Generation - Takedown. That was a naval yarn pitting Picard and his newly promoted protege Admiral Riker on opposite sides of a conflict - and it was enjoyable enough for me that when my editor asked about my writing another book, I suggested the trilogy that later became Star Trek: Prey.

Prey really encapsulates everything I love about Star Trek: it's an exciting story that really delves into the relationship between the Federation and the Klingon Empire across several generations, involving both sections with the TOS crew and The Next Generation. We even get a section with Sulu's Excelsior crew, including Tuvok. The story follows what happened to the House of Kruge, Christopher Lloyd's character from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, after that Klingon commander went to his fiery end on the Genesis planet. That, it turns out, was just the beginning -- and the story that unfolds from there has major impact later on the lives of Picard, Riker, and Worf. There's also a big role for the clone of Kahless. The audiobook versions are unabridged, so the production really gives the listener a sweeping epic.