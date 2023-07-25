Published Feb 21, 2013
John Eaves Pays Tribute To Mentor Herman Zimmerman
When it comes to hiring his crews, he was not all about hiring big names for big names’ sake. He wanted more than that. Talent and the ability to perform the tasks at hand were indeed very important, but Herman spends more time asking you questions about yourself than about your portfolio. What I found to be one of his greatest attributes was that he was not afraid to hire on newcomers to the industry and give them a chance. I saw him do this on many occasions and I have to say that I was one of those new guys he gave a chance to back in 1993. I had met Herman through my friend Phil Edgerly in early 1993, when he was looking for someone to build some Enterprise model kits for a presentation he was doing. I did the job for him with a couple of layout sketches of how the models could be displayed. Herman took note of my art and asked if I would like to work in the art department of Generations.
What a thrill and what a great honor. I said yes and joined his crew a month or so later. What a great project to start on. I had only worked in one art department prior to this one and that was on Steven Spielberg's TV show SeaQuest DSV. My full-time job had always been in the various VFX model shops around town, and the dream of drawing for the movies was quickly becoming more of a reality. I can't thank Herman enough for making that bridge for me to cross over. Generations was such a dream come true, but as soon as the production was over it was back to the model shop and the world of resins and fiberglass!
Oh, it was sad to go back to that toxic world, but it wasn't for long. An opening came available on the DS9 art department and Herman once again called and asked if I wanted to come over and join the gang. The rest is history, and I was so blessed to be a part of his crew for the next 12 years or so. This lifetime achievement award bestowed upon Herman is such a great way to illuminate his brilliant career, but to me it is a small reminder of who he is -- and that is a great, great, friend and mentor. Thank you and congratulations from all of us in the art department whose lives you touched in so many special ways.
John Eaves
