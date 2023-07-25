John Eaves Pays Tribute To Mentor Herman Zimmerman

What a thrill and what a great honor. I said yes and joined his crew a month or so later. What a great project to start on. I had only worked in one art department prior to this one and that was on Steven Spielberg's TV show SeaQuest DSV. My full-time job had always been in the various VFX model shops around town, and the dream of drawing for the movies was quickly becoming more of a reality. I can't thank Herman enough for making that bridge for me to cross over. Generations was such a dream come true, but as soon as the production was over it was back to the model shop and the world of resins and fiberglass!

Oh, it was sad to go back to that toxic world, but it wasn't for long. An opening came available on the DS9 art department and Herman once again called and asked if I wanted to come over and join the gang. The rest is history, and I was so blessed to be a part of his crew for the next 12 years or so. This lifetime achievement award bestowed upon Herman is such a great way to illuminate his brilliant career, but to me it is a small reminder of who he is -- and that is a great, great, friend and mentor. Thank you and congratulations from all of us in the art department whose lives you touched in so many special ways.