Published Feb 20, 2016
John Eaves On Designing The Enterprise-E
John Eaves On Designing The Enterprise-E
January 2016 marks the 20th anniversary of the conceptual stage of the U.S.S. Enterprise-E. Flashback to 1996 and Star Trek First Contact was ramping up to full production all across the Paramount Pictures lot. Meanwhile, back in the Deep Space Nine art department, we were serving double duty on both the television production and trying to get the look of the second Next Generation movie's architecture designed. Herman Zimmerman (the production designer) had received a beat sheet for the film several months earlier. In the beginning, the film’s title was Star Trek Resurrection. However, over at 20th Century Fox, the fourth Alien movie was being made… with the same name. It took several months to see which film would keep the title, but in the end Alien won out and our film was to be called First Contact.
Now, prior to working in the art department, I was a model maker and on many occasions we’d fix the D model when it got damaged. At one point we had to make a four-foot version of the ship. It was a tough model to work on and I remember that every time we had it on stage the cameramen would gripe because it was such a difficult model to shoot. They’d argue that there were only a couple of angles they could use that looked good and they’d already used them… over and over again. I so thought about those comments while I was trying to think of how to handle the situation.
John Eaves is veteran artist and illustrator who has lent his talents to too many films and television shows to count. Actually, he's at 60-plus and counting. Over the years, he's made a tremendous mark on Star Trek, as he's worked on The Final Frontier, all four TNG films, DS9 and Enterprise, Star Trek: The Exhibition, Star Trek Online, Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness.Check out John Eaves' website, Atomic Johnny's Pin-Ups.