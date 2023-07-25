John Eaves Celebrates First Contact's 20th Anniversary

2016 has been a huge year for Star Trek with the 50th anniversary of The Original Series and also the 20th of First Contact. It’s hard to believe that both productions are this old. Well, now that we have realized that we are all aging rapidly, let’s go back in time to late 1995. It's around October in the Deep Space Nine art department and we all have been hearing rumors about a new TNG film getting ready to begin. Of course, we’re all anxious to see when and if this project will indeed happen.

I was new to the well-established art department and wasn't sure what to expect in terms of how the shows and movies worked. But I found out in one quick conversation with our production designer, the wonderful Herman Zimmerman. Herman was making his morning rounds to see all that was going on with DS9 designs. When he got to my desk he went over the sketches and -- as casual as reaching out to pet a friendly dog -- Herman says, “Oh, by the way, we are starting a new Trek film and we need a new Enterprise. So, if you want to start sketching up some ideas, that would be great.” He ended the conversation with the note that the team would be splitting our day, with half the time on DS9 and the other half on the film. That film, of course, would be First Contact.