John de Lancie Talks TNG Season 7 & "All Good Things..."

All Good Things… must come to an end, and Star Trek: The Next Generation’s journey into high-definition concluded on December 2 with the release of the Star Trek: the Next Generation – Season Seven Blu-ray and the Star Trek: The Next Generation – All Good Things Blu-ray. The seven season collections and the various feature-length presentations of popular two-part TNG episodes wowed viewers with their remarkable clarity, new documentaries, deleted scenes, gag reels, commentaries and more. Only a relative handful of people associated with The Next Generation could say they were there at the start and at the finish, and one of them was John de Lancie. As the pesky Q, he appeared in the pilot, several times over the ensuing seasons and once last time in "All Good Things…"StarTrek.com spoke with the actor the other day – about TNG, the Blu-ray technology and his current projects – and here’s what he had to say.