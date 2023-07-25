Published Feb 4, 2018
John Byrne's Isolation Out Wednesday
John Byrne's Isolation Out Wednesday
Captain Kirk has found himself all alone on the Enterprise before, but what happens when each individual member of the crew finds themselves in a similar state? And who is behind this... isolation? Those are the questions posed in Star Trek: New Visions: Isolation, writer and photo manipulator John Byrne’s latest Star Trek adventure for IDW Publishing. The title is due out on Wednesday, and StarTrek.com is pleased to share a look at the cover and preview pages:
Star Trek: New Visions: Isolation will run 48 pages and cost $7.99.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.