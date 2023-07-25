Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 4, 2018

    John Byrne's Isolation Out Wednesday

    John Byrne's Isolation Out Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Captain Kirk has found himself all alone on the Enterprise before, but what happens when each individual member of the crew finds themselves in a similar state? And who is behind this... isolation? Those are the questions posed in Star Trek: New Visions: Isolation, writer and photo manipulator John Byrne’s latest Star Trek adventure for IDW Publishing. The title is due out on Wednesday, and StarTrek.com is pleased to share a look at the cover and preview pages:

    Star Trek: New Visions: Isolation will run 48 pages and cost $7.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top