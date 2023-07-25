John Byrne's Isolation Out Wednesday

Captain Kirk has found himself all alone on the Enterprise before, but what happens when each individual member of the crew finds themselves in a similar state? And who is behind this... isolation? Those are the questions posed in Star Trek: New Visions: Isolation, writer and photo manipulator John Byrne’s latest Star Trek adventure for IDW Publishing. The title is due out on Wednesday, and StarTrek.com is pleased to share a look at the cover and preview pages: