John Byrne Returns To Trek With Upcoming "Photonovel"

"There was a visual richness to that second pilot that really drew me in," Byrne said in a statement, "and since I have long wanted to experiment with something like this project, that episode seemed the perfect choice for a sequel."

Added IDW editor-in-chief Chris Ryall: “This project started out as just a fun diversion for John in between other projects and, as is wont to happen with JB, it continued to grow and become something much bigger than his original intent. It’s a blast to see an ‘all-new’ Original Series episode done this way. Byrne has produced over 500 pages of Star Trek comics for us already, but I can promise readers that they’ve never seen this kind of Star Trek comic from him before.”