In Conversation: Legendary TOS Guest Star, Joan Collins

What do you remember of the shoot itself? Of working with Shatner and Nimoy and Kelley?

J: It was fun. I did get to know Bill a little bit. We cross paths once in a while still. Years ago, at my first [Star Trek] convention, he introduced me [to the audience]. I actually think that was the only convention I've ever done.

There's a shot of Keeler and Kirk walking in front of a barbershop. That was actually the Floyd's Barbershop storefront from The Andy Griffith Show, which filmed on the famous 40 Acres backlot, where you shot portions of "City on the Edge of Forever." Were you aware of that at the time? Has anyone ever pointed that out to you? Or is that too arcane a piece of Trek trivia?

JC: I had no clue! [Laughs]. As far as I was concerned, I was starting to do lots of television at that time. I did The Man from U.N.C.L.E. I did The Virginian. So I was doing quite a few shows and, as far as I was concerned, [Star Trek] really was just another gig.

At the end of the day, though, "The City on the Edge of Forever" ranks as one of Star Trek's best episodes ever.

JC: I know.

How pleased are you to have been a part of that episode and, as a result, of the whole Star Trek phenomenon?

JC: I am pleased. It's nice. But I didn't even have a clue at the time that we'd made a memorable episode. It was not until several years later.