JJ Abrams Talks Star Trek Into Darkness

Paramount Pictures has just released a new behind-the-scenes Star Trek Into Darkness featurette that mixes footage from the upcoming film with snippets of interviews with producer-director J.J. Abrams and several cast members. “The action of this movie,” Abrams says, “the scale of the movie is light years beyond even the first movie.” Chris Pine notes that “The word I keep coming back to is… relentless.” Also commenting are Zachary Quinto and Zoe Saldana.