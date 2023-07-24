Jetrel and the Destroyers of Worlds

For the most part, however, the legacy of radiation exposure was one visited on the Japanese civilians who survived the initial blasts of August 1945 but later succumbed to the bombs’ invisible after-effects. By the end of 1945, both cities had lost around a third of their populations, while cancer and birth defects would continue to plague survivors in the months and years to come.

Oppenheimer, meanwhile, did not die as a result of his own research – the lung cancer that killed him was, rather, the result of forty years of heavy smoking. Yet when Star Trek’s writers have used him as a template, the resulting characters always seem to be undone by their morally tainted discoveries. When Enterprise introduced the Xindi scientist Degra – another character explicitly modeled on Oppenheimer – it came as no surprise that, despite an intricate redemption arc, he ended up with a knife in his chest. His moral crime, creating a weapon that killed 7 million people, was too great a sin to be forgiven in the uncompromising court of storytelling.

Such narrative gestures may serve to deal with the cultural guilt that surrounds events such as the dropping of the atomic bombs. For the same reason, the popular image of Oppenheimer today tends to be of an anguished, guilt-stricken scientist, appalled by the horror he has unleashed on the world. In reality, Oppenheimer’s feelings were much more ambivalent. While he opposed the nuclear proliferation that took place during the Cold War and worried about the role his work might end up playing in a cataclysmic doomsday scenario, he maintained that dropping the bombs during World War Two was not only necessary but morally justified.

In some ways, Ma’Bor Jetrel walks a similarly ambivalent path, stalwartly refusing the labels that Neelix tries to pin on him. Although even his wife can see him only as a monster – an echo, perhaps, not of Oppenheimer’s experience but that of the German scientist Fritz Haber, whose wife Clara killed herself after the first use of his Chlorine gas during the first world war – Jetrel maintains he was just a scientist following an inevitable path of discovery. “It's good to know how the world works,” he tells Neelix. “It is not possible to be a scientist unless you believe that all the knowledge of the universe and all the power that it bestows is of intrinsic value to everyone, and one must share that knowledge and allow it to be applied, and then be willing to live with the consequences.”