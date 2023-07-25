Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Jan 6, 2015

    Jeri Ryan To Guest Star on NCIS Tonight

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Resistance will be futile when Jeri Ryan guest stars tonight on NCIS. The actress, who played Seven of Nine on Star Trek: Voyager, will portray Rebecca Chase, a/k/a Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) long-unseen second ex-wife number, in the episode "Check."

    "Check" finds Chase and ex-wife number one, Diane Sterling (Melinda McGraw), who somehow know each other, hounding Gibbs in an effort to discuss something of great importance. Meanwhile, despite the distractions, Gibbs leads the NCIS team as they investigate a series of crime scenes that appear to be copycats of previous cases.

    The episode will tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

